Iconic Famous Cooking Expert 'Zubaida Apa' Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's famed chef, cooking expert, and television personality Zubaida Tariq known as Zubaida Apa was remembered on her third death anniversary on Monday.

Born into an educated in family of Hyderabad Deccan in 1945, Zubaida was youngest of nine siblings including acclaimed writer Anwer Maqsood and late playwright Fatima Surraya Bajiya.

Zubaida Apa made her television debut in 1996 at the age of 50. Her first program, Dalda Ka Dastarkhwan, soon became one of the most popular evening shows with wide engagement, private news channels reported.

In a matter of months, she became famous for her handy culinary, remedies and housekeeping tips with people from across the country calling and seeking advice from her.

Not just in Pakistan, Zubaida Apa's recipes were famous in other parts of the world as well.

She passed away on this day in 2018 at the age of 72 due to a cardiac failure but her legacy in the form of home remedies and delicious recipes continue

