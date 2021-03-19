Iconic film actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 15th death anniversary

Lollywood legend and one of Pakistani cinema's greatest heroes' Muhammad Ali' was paid glowing tributes on the occasion of his 15th death anniversary on Friday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Lollywood legend and one of Pakistani cinema's greatest heroes' Muhammad Ali' was paid glowing tributes on the occasion of his 15th death anniversary on Friday (today).

The actor who was known for his versatility played remarkable characters in more than 200 movies. His ability to deliver dialogues with emotional facial expressions earned him the title of Shahenshah-E-Jazbaat- The Emperor of Emotions.

Muhammad Ali was born to Maulana Syed Murshid Ali, an eminent religious scholar of his time in Rampur, India and after Partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Hyderabad, Sindh.

He started his career from Radio Pakistan as a broadcaster in 1956. It was 1962 when he made his debut in the film industry with the movie Chirag Jalta Raha that became a hit and Ali played the villainous role in that movie, electronic channels reported.

"The era of Mohammad Ali was the golden period of Lollywood. He was amongst the people who did a lot for the local film industry.

He was talented and known for his solid acting. For others, Ali was a source of guidance. He worked with big actors and actresses of his time and never let anyone down.

He worked with leading stars of his time including Madam Noor Jehan, Shamim Ara, Sultan Rahi and Waheed Murad.

Not to forget, he was also married to one of the most renowned heroines of the time, Zeba. And, together they were one of Lollywood's most sought-after couples.

He lived in Karachi for a few years and soon shifted to Lahore, claiming he saw a bright future for his work in the Walled City. "Mohammad Ali was a beautiful personality. Every heroine wished to work with him.

He shifted to Lahore because it was the hub of film-making at the time. He was a noble man who helped everyone around him. For this reason, Mohammad Ali's name still makes the film industry proud," stated actor Durdana Rahman.

A 10-time Nigar award winner, Ali was also presented the Pride of Performance Award in 1984. "Mohammad Ali did a lot of charity work for the welfare of the artist community.

He established the Ali Zaib foundation while he was at the peak of his career and always supported poor actors.

Later, he also received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to film industry. Besides this, he also won the Bolan Award, National academy Award, Noshad Award in India and Al Nasr Award in Dubai. Ali passed away in Lahore following a sudden heart attack.