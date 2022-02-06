Iconic Indian Singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

As per details, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital in early January this year after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

She was admitted to the ICU with mild symptoms and was recovering slowly, private news channel reported.

On February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support. She breathed her last on Sunday morning.