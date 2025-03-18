Iconic Literary Figure Dr AB Ashraf Laid To Rest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Dr Ahmed Bakhtiar, popularly known as Dr AB Ashraf, a towering personality of urdu language
and literature, distinguished educationist, former head of the Urdu Department at Bahauddin
Zakariya University, who died in Ankara (Turkey) four days ago after a brief illness, was laid
to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Tuesday. He was 90.
His body arrived in Lahore from Ankara, Turkey, today from where it was shifted to Multan.
His funeral prayer was offered at a local park of Gulghast, which was led by Khalid Sohail
and attended by a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.
Among others PPP leader Khalid Hanif Lodhi, ex minister, Hafiz Iqbal Khakwani, former BZU VC,
Dr Tariq Ansari, Dr Asad Areeb, Dr Anwar Ahmad, Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqi, Dr Nasrullah Khan
Nasir, Dr Asif Jahangir, known broadcaster, Khursheed Malik, Prof Khalid Hameed, Prof Inam
Elahi Farooqi, Dr Mukhtar Zafar Prof Shahid Masood and Prof Ali Sukhanwar were present.
Dr. A.B Ashraf was the former president of Urdu Chair at Ankara University, and author of
dozens of books.
Dr. A.B. Ashraf is counted among those teachers who elevated Urdu language and literature
to great heights through their students. Hundreds, if not thousands, of his students are serving
worldwide. When he went to Ankara University, he was offered a permanent position there
due to his high qualifications and services.
The deceased made significant contributions to the fields of research and criticism and left
a great legacy for the readers of Urdu literature. He left behind three sons and four daughters.
Professor Naeem Ashraf, his eldest son, shared that he had spoken to his father four days ago,
and his father had expressed a desire to live for his friends and students. However, life did not
allow him to do so.
The sun of literature, which rose on February 15, 1935, set on March 15, 2025. It is also noteworthy
that the late Dr Ashraf was the father-in-law of Shaukat Baloch, an active leader of the Motor Dealers
Association.
Recent Stories
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iconic literary figure Dr AB Ashraf laid to rest5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit hospital5 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur takes action against corrupt officers, ensures accountability15 minutes ago
-
ICT admin boosts security ahead of Eid; public urged to report suspicious activity15 minutes ago
-
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism17 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condoles sad demise of Naseer Soomro25 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court summons NCCWD representative in child abduction case25 minutes ago
-
Call for increased budget allocation for Girls’ Secondary Education in KP45 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held; Ice recovered45 minutes ago
-
Jatli Police arrest 2 POs in murder case45 minutes ago
-
SSP conducts surprise visit to police khidmat markaz F-645 minutes ago
-
2 bike-lifters gangs busted, 5 motorcycles recovered55 minutes ago