Iconic literary figure Dr AB Ashraf laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Dr Ahmed Bakhtiar, popularly known as Dr AB Ashraf, a towering personality of urdu language

and literature, distinguished educationist, former head of the Urdu Department at Bahauddin

Zakariya University, who died in Ankara (Turkey) four days ago after a brief illness, was laid

to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Tuesday. He was 90.

His body arrived in Lahore from Ankara, Turkey, today from where it was shifted to Multan.

His funeral prayer was offered at a local park of Gulghast, which was led by Khalid Sohail

and attended by a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

Among others PPP leader Khalid Hanif Lodhi, ex minister, Hafiz Iqbal Khakwani, former BZU VC,

Dr Tariq Ansari, Dr Asad Areeb, Dr Anwar Ahmad, Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqi, Dr Nasrullah Khan

Nasir, Dr Asif Jahangir, known broadcaster, Khursheed Malik, Prof Khalid Hameed, Prof Inam

Elahi Farooqi, Dr Mukhtar Zafar Prof Shahid Masood and Prof Ali Sukhanwar were present.

Dr. A.B Ashraf was the former president of Urdu Chair at Ankara University, and author of

dozens of books.

Dr. A.B. Ashraf is counted among those teachers who elevated Urdu language and literature

to great heights through their students. Hundreds, if not thousands, of his students are serving

worldwide. When he went to Ankara University, he was offered a permanent position there

due to his high qualifications and services.

The deceased made significant contributions to the fields of research and criticism and left

a great legacy for the readers of Urdu literature. He left behind three sons and four daughters.

Professor Naeem Ashraf, his eldest son, shared that he had spoken to his father four days ago,

and his father had expressed a desire to live for his friends and students. However, life did not

allow him to do so.

The sun of literature, which rose on February 15, 1935, set on March 15, 2025. It is also noteworthy

that the late Dr Ashraf was the father-in-law of Shaukat Baloch, an active leader of the Motor Dealers

Association.