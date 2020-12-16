Iconic Lollywood star 'Firdous Begum' passes away due to brain hemorrhage

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :One of Pakistan's most renowned iconic versatile film actresses Parveen known as 'Firdous Begum' has passed away on Wednesday (today) due to brain hemorrhage at the age of 73.

As per details, the confirmation comes from her family sources that Firdous Begum aka Heer of Lollywood has suffered a brain haemorrhage on Monday and was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Lahore's hospital.

Firdous Begum, who played the role of Heer in the famous Lollywood film, had remained a top actress in her era, private tv channels reported.

Real name Parveen, Firdous Begum is considered one of the most classy film actors of her time. She is one of the few actors who not only performed in a number of films but also left a mark through their performances.

Originally from Lahore, Begun started her film career in Fanoos (1963) as a supporting actor introduced by Nausad, while the main leads were played by Komal and Salman Peerzada.

As she started her career, her earlier films included Khandaan, Malang, Lai Laag and Aurat.

Veteran actor reached at the peak of her career when she landed as a lead in Lollywood's super hit film Malangi in 1965. Soon after her role as a leading actor, Begum was considered the top heroine of local film industry.

Malangi also featured Mahi Ve Sanu Bhul Na Javin, sung by Noor Jehan and picturised on Firdous, the song became one of the main reasons behind the film's success.

Firdous Begum is clearly the prettiest woman to grace the celluloid during Lollywood's heydays. She is not only known for being a hard worker but also for her mannerism and work ethics.

Begum got paired with the top Punjabi actors of that time including Habib-Ur-Rehman, Lala Sudhir and Yusuf Khan. Producer Masood Parvez brought Firdous and Durrani together for the folk tale of Mirza Jat in 1967 which became instant success.