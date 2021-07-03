Iconic trendsetter in folk Singing 'Alam Lohar' remembered

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The 42nd death anniversary of the legendary Sufi and folk singer Alam Lohar was observed by his fans, friends and family across Pakistan on Saturday (today) who paid rich tributes for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

Alam was born in the village of Aaj Koch in Gujarat back in 1928 and started singing from a very early age. He recorded his very first album at the age of 13 only. But perhaps it was his "chimta" (tong) that gave him the most attention.

With his traditional avatar and use of "chimta", Lohar built his own identity in the music industry.

His instrument of choice was one that no other singer in Pakistan had ever used before and soon enough, Alam became a household name across the country, Electronic channels reported.

From singing at traditional festivals in far-flung villages of the country to spreading his influence in the UK, US, Canada, Germany and India, it did not take long for Alam to become a household name in folk music.

He was also honored with Pakistan's highest civil award for arts and theater the Pride of Performance Award in 1979.

The renowned Punjabi folk singer was considered to be one of the pioneers of singing "Jugni" songs in south Asia. The deceased specialized in "Jugni" and was at the peak of his career when he passed away.

He earned a lot of fame around the world and earned himself a name at a time when tv and media were not so prominent.

He started his career by reciting the poetry of famous Sufi saints including Heer Waris Shah, Saiful Malook and Bulleh Shah.

"Alam Lohar was a no doubt a big name and his style of singing was beautiful. Alam Lohar is famous for his rendition of Waris Shah's Heer, which he has memorized in 36 styles and forms.

He was passed away in a car crash in 1979.