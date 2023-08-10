Open Menu

ICP Bans Gathering In University Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The Administration of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) on Thursday banned all kinds of programs and gatherings within the university campus due to security reasons

A notification issued here said that as per the advice of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, no department would hold gatherings without the permission of the Deputy Commissioner.

It said that on the occasion of August 14, only the flag will be hoisted and there will be no other event in connection with the day.

