ICP Busted Thief Gang, Huge Cache Of Booty Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested a wanted member of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen gold ornaments, valuables and cash from his possession.
Spokesperson of Islamabad Police said on Tuesday that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities.
The accused was identified as Adnan Nawaz.
Police team also recovered stolen gold ornaments, valuables and cash from his possession. The case was registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.
