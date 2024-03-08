Open Menu

ICP Commends Women Officers On International Women's Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:26 PM

ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day

Responding to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a special video has been released to appreciate and acknowledge women police officers and personnel on International Women's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Responding to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a special video has been released to appreciate and acknowledge women police officers and personnel on International Women's Day.

A public relations officer said that the Islamabad Capital Police acknowledges and commends women officers and officials who diligently fulfill their duties day and night, shoulder to shoulder with their male colleagues.

He further said that the women police officers and personnel not only possess expertise in their respective fields within the police department but also contribute significantly to maintaining public security and combating crime.

Senior police officers emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police is providing the best environment for the professional performance of women police officers and personnel.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Male Nasir Women Best

Recent Stories

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women ..

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day

3 minutes ago
 Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free t ..

Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment

3 minutes ago
 Social sector marks International Women’s Day in ..

Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP

3 minutes ago
 Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

5 minutes ago
 Equal development opportunities being provided to ..

Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner

5 minutes ago
 Women empowerment can change economic fate, says L ..

Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief

5 minutes ago
Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smu ..

Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling

5 minutes ago
 Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tigh ..

Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened

10 minutes ago
 Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

10 minutes ago
 Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to ..

Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads

10 minutes ago
 British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP

10 minutes ago
 Women’s Day observed at UET

Women’s Day observed at UET

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan