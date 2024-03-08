(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Responding to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a special video has been released to appreciate and acknowledge women police officers and personnel on International Women's Day.

A public relations officer said that the Islamabad Capital Police acknowledges and commends women officers and officials who diligently fulfill their duties day and night, shoulder to shoulder with their male colleagues.

He further said that the women police officers and personnel not only possess expertise in their respective fields within the police department but also contribute significantly to maintaining public security and combating crime.

Senior police officers emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police is providing the best environment for the professional performance of women police officers and personnel.