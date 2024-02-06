Open Menu

ICP Conducts Flag March To Maintain Peace During Elections

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) and other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday conducted a joint flag march in the city to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city during the general election of 2024.

The flag march started from three different areas of the city and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the capital city.

In line with the special direction of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the ICP took comprehensive security arrangements for the election 2024, an official statement from the police said.

The ICCPO emphasized that the Islamabad Capital Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the city adding that all forces are all time alert to tackle any untoward incident.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police during checking and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through “Pucar-15” or “ICT-15”.

According to the statement, security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points while the Dolphin squad will patrol in different areas of the city. Senior police officers have been directed to remain present in their concerned areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view.

The crackdown against one-wheelers, tinted glasses, pillion riding, without number plates vehicles and motorcycles is underway, the statement said.

