ICP, CTD Conducted Search & Combing Operation PS Industrial Area Limits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police ( ICP) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday jointly conducted a search and combing operation in the Industrial Area police station jurisdiction.
A public relations officer said that, responding to the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.
Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of the Industrial Area police station by CTD and local police teams.
During the search and combing operation 75 suspicious persons, 12 houses, 20 shops, 35 motorcycles and 15 vehicles were thoroughly checked, while police teams also shifted 02 suspicious persons and 05 motorbikes without documents to the police station for further verification purpose.
Senior police officers said that, the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.
