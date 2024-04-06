ICP ensures comprehensive security measures in high-security zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) ensured comprehensive security arrangements to deal with any untoward incidents during the protests of religious and political parties in the High Security Zone.

According to the details, the islam Capital Police is constantly engaged to maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital, ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

In this regard, the officers and officials of the Islamabad Capital Police are performing their duties effectively to ensure security arrangements and deal with any untoward incidents during the protests of religious and political parties in the high security zone.

A public relations officer on Saturday said that the senior police officers issued instructions to the officers and personnel posted on duty and said that the protection of all public and private offices and embassies located in the high security zone is of utmost importance.

Islamabad Capital Police is using all resources to maintain the law and order situation in the Federal Capital Islamabad. Citizens are requested to call “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity. Protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.