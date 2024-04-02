ICP Ensures Effective Measures To Combat Crime, Public Safety
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Capital Police Officer (CPO) DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bhukhari on Monday presided over an important meeting to assess the current situation of crime in Federal capital.
A public relations officer said that, the meeting was attended by SSP Operations, zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and all in-charge police stations.
During the meeting, the performance of all police stations was evaluated, and each officer was individually questioned. In-charge police station of Aabpara and Sihala were dismissed from service due to poor performance, and in-charges of 7 police stations with weak performance were suspended.
The suspended in-charge police stations include Margalla, Ramna, Sangjani, Nilore, Koral, Lohi Bher, and Humak. While in-charge police station Industrial Area and Karachi Company were appreciated for their good performance.
All other in-charge police stations have been given four days to improve their performance. Those who show improvement will remain part of our team. All staff should remain present in their respective police stations and will leave by the permission relevant DPO, he added.
He further directed the officials to intensified the crackdown against absconders, strengthen control on checkpoints manned by officers from concerned stations.
Corruption and unethical behavior will not be tolerated. Only those in-charge police stations who demonstrate merit and good performance will be allowed to continue.
Directions were issued to officers that any future meeting will assess the performance, and no excuse will be accepted for not improving performance. All officers have been given four days to improve their performance; after four days, there will be another meeting, and penalties will be imposed for poor performance.
He further said that, Dolphin Squad and mobile patrolling should be made more effective. No tolerance for bribery, misconduct with citizens, and misuse of powers. Organize and carry out effective actions against crime prevention, and develop comprehensive strategies for crime eradication.
The cases under investigation should be expedited and challans should be sent to the relevant courts as soon as possible, he added.
He said, officials should improve the investigation of cases, and set an example with their turnout. He directed all SDPOs to make patrolling more effective and purposeful, and to check patrolling and dolphin squad vehicles at hotspots.
