ICP Ensures Foolproof Security During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ICP ensures foolproof security during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital police (ICP) officers and officials performed their duties on 3rd and 4th day of Eid holidays and ensured comprehensive security, traffic arrangements for the citizens.

A police public relations officer on Sunday said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari himself reviewed security arrangements for Eid holidays.

He said that Islamabad traffic police officers and officials ensured the traffic flow despite the pressure of traffic at parks and recreational places and traffic congestion issues were resolved by making effective measures and diversions at various locations.

A crackdown was also launched against one-wheeling.

Senior police officers requested that citizens to cooperate with traffic police officers. They further said that citizens should park their vehicles at designated parking areas.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, no untoward incident occurred due to effective patrolling and searching throughout the district.

DIG Operations appreciated the police officers and officials for performing their duties by staying away from their homes on Eid.

He announced appreciation certificates and rewards to the police officers and personnel who diligently performed their duties on Eid.

