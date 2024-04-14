ICP Ensures Foolproof Security During Eid Holidays
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital police (ICP) officers and officials performed their duties on 3rd and 4th day of Eid holidays and ensured comprehensive security, traffic arrangements for the citizens.
A police public relations officer on Sunday said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari himself reviewed security arrangements for Eid holidays.
He said that Islamabad traffic police officers and officials ensured the traffic flow despite the pressure of traffic at parks and recreational places and traffic congestion issues were resolved by making effective measures and diversions at various locations.
A crackdown was also launched against one-wheeling.
Senior police officers requested that citizens to cooperate with traffic police officers. They further said that citizens should park their vehicles at designated parking areas.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, no untoward incident occurred due to effective patrolling and searching throughout the district.
DIG Operations appreciated the police officers and officials for performing their duties by staying away from their homes on Eid.
He announced appreciation certificates and rewards to the police officers and personnel who diligently performed their duties on Eid.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A young man dies by touching current carrying string8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan concerned over ongoing developments in ME, calls for restraint8 minutes ago
-
SBCA campaigns for evacuation from dangerous buildings in view of rains8 minutes ago
-
One person killed, another hurt in road mishap8 minutes ago
-
Rural Transformation: Domestic “Tandoor” culture fades in south Punjab8 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order17 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightning17 hours ago
-
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof16 hours ago
-
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah16 hours ago
-
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur16 hours ago
-
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing16 hours ago
-
Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations17 hours ago