ICP ensures robust security measures in high-security zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police is actively implementing robust security measures in high-security zone and maintaining heightened vigilance in the area.

The teams of Islamabad Capital Police stationed in the high-security zone are dedicatedly executing their duties to guarantee effective security arrangements for crucial court hearings.

Senior police officials have instructed on-duty officers and personnel to prioritize the security of vital government offices, superior courts, and embassies situated in the high-security zone.

Emphasizing unwavering commitment, all officers and personnel have been directed to execute their duties diligently, ensuring no lapses or complacency during duty hours, thereby upholding peace and security.

The Islamabad Capital Police is proactively taking all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens, with a zero-tolerance policy toward any disruptions to public peace.

Citizens are urged to collaborate with the police, reporting any suspicious activities or objects to their respective police stations or utilizing the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or the “ICT-15” application.