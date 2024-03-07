ICP Implements Stringent Security Measures In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has implemented strict measures to restrict the display of weapons and unnecessary protocol in the city on the directives of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.
A public relations officer on Thursday said that due to the commencement of the new parliamentary year, other significant events and programs in Islamabad, the approved procedure has been revisited.
All incoming Federal and non-government officials will be accompanied by security personnel in a single vehicle.
He further said that unbiased legal actions will be taken against individuals displaying weapons in violation.
Officials from other provinces will bring only necessary security with them. ICP will provide guidance and facilities for Governor and Chief Ministers' protection, he added.
Police officers appointed for the security of provinces houses in Islamabad will be allowed to carry weapons after coordination, he said.
All ministers, officials, and parliament members are urged to cooperate with Islamabad Capital Police officers and personnel according to the approved procedure. Furthermore, a complete ban will remain on the display of weapons in Islamabad, he added.
