Open Menu

ICP Implements Stringent Security Measures In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 11:10 PM

ICP implements stringent security measures in Islamabad

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has implemented strict measures to restrict the display of weapons and unnecessary protocol in the city on the directives of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has implemented strict measures to restrict the display of weapons and unnecessary protocol in the city on the directives of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

A public relations officer on Thursday said that due to the commencement of the new parliamentary year, other significant events and programs in Islamabad, the approved procedure has been revisited.

All incoming Federal and non-government officials will be accompanied by security personnel in a single vehicle.

He further said that unbiased legal actions will be taken against individuals displaying weapons in violation.

Officials from other provinces will bring only necessary security with them. ICP will provide guidance and facilities for Governor and Chief Ministers' protection, he added.

Police officers appointed for the security of provinces houses in Islamabad will be allowed to carry weapons after coordination, he said.

All ministers, officials, and parliament members are urged to cooperate with Islamabad Capital Police officers and personnel according to the approved procedure. Furthermore, a complete ban will remain on the display of weapons in Islamabad, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Governor Parliament Vehicle Nasir From

Recent Stories

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifi ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifikar Ali Bhutto as "National De ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

26 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

28 minutes ago
 Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

30 minutes ago
 Empowering women a key factor in building climate ..

Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..

44 minutes ago
Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial mat ..

Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

30 minutes ago
 Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management ..

Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

25 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines impose ..

Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed

25 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

25 minutes ago
 IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha ..

IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

25 minutes ago
 Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Of ..

Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan