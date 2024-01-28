ICP launches grand operation against encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In a decisive move to enhance traffic flow and curb illegal encroachments, Islamabad Capital Police (ICP), under the guidance of ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Sunday launched a comprehensive crackdown in Tarnol and Khanna Pull areas.

According to details, following the special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has launched a comprehensive crackdown on illegal encroachments across various locations in the Federal capital.

The operations were conducted in the area of Tarnol and Khanna Pull. Under the supervision of the DPO Saddar, police teams have carried out operations in Tarnol area against illegal roadblocks and also removed unauthorized structures and possessions.

The accused involved in collecting extortion from roadside vendors, cart pullers, fruit shop owners, and hotels were also arrested.

Cases have been registered against him at Tranol police station.

Similarly, in the Khanna Pull area, police teams under the supervision of DPO Sawan carried out operations to remove illegal encroachments, roadblocks, and unauthorized structures to alleviate traffic congestion in Khanna Pull.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nair Khan commended the performance of DPO Saddar, Sawan and their teams. The purpose of removing encroachments from the road is to improve traffic flow, while the operation will continue in other areas where traffic flow is affected due to encroachments.

The citizens are urged to report any suspicious person or activity to their respective police station, by dialing the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or by using the “ICT-15” app.