Open Menu

ICP Launches Search And Combing Operation In PS Secretariat Limits

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ICP launches search and combing operation in PS Secretariat limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday jointly conducted a search and combing operation within Secretariat police station jurisdiction.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directives of SSP (CTD) the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Secretariat police station by CTD and local police teams.

During the search and combing operation 61 suspicious persons, 49 houses, 39 motorcycles and 22 motor vehicles were thoroughly checked.

SSP Counter Terrorism Department said that, the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.

The Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

13 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

13 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

14 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

14 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

14 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

14 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

14 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

14 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan