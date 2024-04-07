ICP Launches Search And Combing Operation In PS Secretariat Limits
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday jointly conducted a search and combing operation within Secretariat police station jurisdiction.
A public relations officer said that, following the special directives of SSP (CTD) the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.
Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Secretariat police station by CTD and local police teams.
During the search and combing operation 61 suspicious persons, 49 houses, 39 motorcycles and 22 motor vehicles were thoroughly checked.
SSP Counter Terrorism Department said that, the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.
The Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA disposed of 17,545 consumers’ complaints in FY 2022-234 minutes ago
-
Transport owners warned against overcharging4 minutes ago
-
994 electricity thieves arrested in Rwp division; over Rs 88 mln recovered4 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 1291 food outlets, issues fines worth Rs 2.8 mln14 minutes ago
-
Tailors overcharging irk Eid shoppers in KP14 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 81,700 cusecs water15 minutes ago
-
Safe city project to be functional by May, says RPO44 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping gains pace in Peshawar, many worries about high prices of readymade cloths44 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 2.5kg hashish recovered54 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to accelerate work on Rwp safe city project54 minutes ago
-
USC Multan Zone achieves 101pc sale target under PM Ramazan Relief Package55 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr preparations; shopping in full swing1 hour ago