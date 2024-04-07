ICP launches search and combing operation in PS Secretariat limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday jointly conducted a search and combing operation within Secretariat police station jurisdiction.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directives of SSP (CTD) the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Secretariat police station by CTD and local police teams.

During the search and combing operation 61 suspicious persons, 49 houses, 39 motorcycles and 22 motor vehicles were thoroughly checked.

SSP Counter Terrorism Department said that, the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.

The Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.