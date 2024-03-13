ICP nab 12 outlaws; drugs, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 12 outlaws including four professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Masih and recovered one liquor bottle from his possession. The Karachi company police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Naseeb and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Saeed involved in illegally selling petrol. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Ameen Ullah and Shoaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Awais Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Fazal Ur Rehman and Farhan Ud din and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Separate, cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested four professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.

Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he added.