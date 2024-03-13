Open Menu

ICP Nab 12 Outlaws; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ICP nab 12 outlaws; drugs, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 12 outlaws including four professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Masih and recovered one liquor bottle from his possession. The Karachi company police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Naseeb and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Saeed involved in illegally selling petrol. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Ameen Ullah and Shoaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Awais Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Fazal Ur Rehman and Farhan Ud din and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Separate, cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested four professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.

Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Petrol Police Drugs Company Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

25 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

44 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

57 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

9 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

9 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

9 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

9 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan