ICP Nab 12 Outlaws; Drugs, Weapons Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 12 outlaws including four professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.
A public relations officer said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Meanwhile, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Masih and recovered one liquor bottle from his possession. The Karachi company police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Naseeb and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.
Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Saeed involved in illegally selling petrol. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Ameen Ullah and Shoaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.
The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Awais Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.
Similarly, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Fazal Ur Rehman and Farhan Ud din and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.
Separate, cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested four professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.
Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUML Professors remembered4 minutes ago
-
Rescue team provide help to DSP, two personnel in accident4 minutes ago
-
AIOU uploads merit lists of M Phil and PhD programs4 minutes ago
-
Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC4 minutes ago
-
Admin taking solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp4 minutes ago
-
DC conducts inspection of markets, imposes heavy fines on profiteers4 minutes ago
-
LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri4 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing on journalists' case5 minutes ago
-
Over 112,000 food hampers distributed among deserving families5 minutes ago
-
14 DSPs reshuffled in DI Khan division5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Qasr-e-Behbood, reviews ongoing initiatives15 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister vows comprehensive health sector improvement15 minutes ago