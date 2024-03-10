Open Menu

ICP Nab Two Wanted Dacoits

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ICP nab two wanted dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Aabpara police station team arrested two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched motorbike and spare parts from their possession.

A public relations officer on Sunday said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities.

The accused were identified as Kamran and Soban.

The police team also recovered the snatched motorbike and spare parts from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Nasir Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

7 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan