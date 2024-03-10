ICP Nab Two Wanted Dacoits
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Aabpara police station team arrested two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched motorbike and spare parts from their possession.
A public relations officer on Sunday said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities.
The accused were identified as Kamran and Soban.
The police team also recovered the snatched motorbike and spare parts from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICP, CTD conducted search & combing operation PS Industrial Area limits8 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of grandfather arrested from airport8 minutes ago
-
PSF invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 20248 minutes ago
-
8 outlaws netted; drugs, weapons recovered8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits tehsils to review 'Clean Punjab' campaign18 minutes ago
-
Blood donation camp at Police Lines18 minutes ago
-
Abid Qadri elected POA president18 minutes ago
-
NH&MP conducts mock exercise to deal with emergency situations28 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Centre for Public Safety Model Town28 minutes ago
-
Relief hampers distributed among 16,268 families38 minutes ago
-
Hamza takes measures to ensure maximum facilities to masses38 minutes ago
-
President of Iran felicitates President Zardari38 minutes ago