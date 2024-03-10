ICP nab two wanted dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Aabpara police station team arrested two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched motorbike and spare parts from their possession.

A public relations officer on Sunday said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities.

The accused were identified as Kamran and Soban.

The police team also recovered the snatched motorbike and spare parts from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.