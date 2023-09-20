ICP nabbed fraudsters for deceiving individuals regarding immigration to foreign nations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) on Wednesday detained fraudsters for exploiting citizens by falsely promising to facilitate their overseas visa applications and getting foreign immigration.

According to the details, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan categorically asked to start a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and properties of the citizens.

Following these directives, the ICP took an initiative to protect citizens from visa fraud and financial deception, Aabpara Police Station, has initiated legal action against the accused involved in fraudulent activities to swindle citizens under the pretext of sending them to Dubai, a public relations officer said.

He said that the accused had been deceiving citizens by claiming to facilitate the issuance of visas to the United Arab Emirates and grabbing money from them.

The Aabpara police received information from a citizen who stated that, he had fallen victim to a cash scam, having been misled with false promises of being sent to Dubai.

In response to the complaint, a case was registered under the charges of fraud and deception, leading to the swift apprehension of the main culprits.

It is crucial for the public to be aware that the UAE Embassy in Islamabad and the UAE Consulate Work visa services charge a legitimate fee of $69 for visa processing and $41 for document verification.

There is no additional fee imposed on citizens. Furthermore, it is strictly prohibited for any entity or individual, except for authorized companies approved by the UAE Embassy, to collect money for visa purposes.

Several unscrupulous entities are known to unlawfully extort money from citizens. The citizens are urged to exercise caution and promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the "Pucar-15" helpline.