Open Menu

ICP Nabbed Fraudsters For Deceiving Individuals Regarding Immigration To Foreign Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 08:09 PM

ICP nabbed fraudsters for deceiving individuals regarding immigration to foreign nations

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) on Wednesday detained fraudsters for exploiting citizens by falsely promising to facilitate their overseas visa applications and getting foreign immigration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) on Wednesday detained fraudsters for exploiting citizens by falsely promising to facilitate their overseas visa applications and getting foreign immigration.

According to the details, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan categorically asked to start a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and properties of the citizens.

Following these directives, the ICP took an initiative to protect citizens from visa fraud and financial deception, Aabpara Police Station, has initiated legal action against the accused involved in fraudulent activities to swindle citizens under the pretext of sending them to Dubai, a public relations officer said.

He said that the accused had been deceiving citizens by claiming to facilitate the issuance of visas to the United Arab Emirates and grabbing money from them.

The Aabpara police received information from a citizen who stated that, he had fallen victim to a cash scam, having been misled with false promises of being sent to Dubai.

In response to the complaint, a case was registered under the charges of fraud and deception, leading to the swift apprehension of the main culprits.

It is crucial for the public to be aware that the UAE Embassy in Islamabad and the UAE Consulate Work visa services charge a legitimate fee of $69 for visa processing and $41 for document verification.

There is no additional fee imposed on citizens. Furthermore, it is strictly prohibited for any entity or individual, except for authorized companies approved by the UAE Embassy, to collect money for visa purposes.

Several unscrupulous entities are known to unlawfully extort money from citizens. The citizens are urged to exercise caution and promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the "Pucar-15" helpline.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station UAE Dubai Nasir United Arab Emirates Money Visa Criminals From

Recent Stories

CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Developme ..

CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Development Fund

2 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to life for killing man

Convict sentenced to life for killing man

2 minutes ago
 SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

14 minutes ago
 ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rash ..

ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 3 cases

3 minutes ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

20 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

20 minutes ago
Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

26 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

26 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

26 minutes ago
 Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

27 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan