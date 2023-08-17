ICP on-campus precious trees on sale to meet expenses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) in a bid to meet the university expenses has put the on-campus precious trees and wood on sale.

According to an official document, "The office of the convener center purchase committee has floated an advertisement in the newspapers inviting the bid for the sale of 53 dry trees of Sheesham (Dalbergia Sissoo), 23 trees of mulberries, one each Chinar (Plantanus Orientalis), Bakayan (Melia Azedarach) and Shanae." The successful bidder would be responsible to axe and removing the trees within seven days of the bid.

It is to mention here that the Islamic College University, one of the prestigious institutes of higher education in the country, was currently facing a severe financial crisis� several pensioners were denied payment of pensions due to the reason.

"The provincial government, as well as the higher education department, have time and again asked the university administration to generate resources from their own to overcome the financial burden, it added.