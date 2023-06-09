UrduPoint.com

ICP Seeks Rs 330mln Funds For Payment Of Salaries, Pensions, Expenses

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ICP seeks Rs 330mln funds for payment of salaries, pensions, expenses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) University has requested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Finance Department to release the outstanding financial assistance of Rs. 97 million for payment of salaries and pensions to the employees on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha besides the provision of an additional amount of Rs 233 million for smooth functioning of the university.

In a letter available with APP, the VC said that the provincial government had approved an amount of Rs 200 million as financial assistance to the ICP out of which 97 million were still pending to process.

He said that ICP had been facing a severe financial crisis for the last many years and the university would not be able to process salaries and pension for the month of June and July, besides paying other expenses including electricity bills, if the outstanding amount and the additional funds were not released.

The VC further emphasized that the Eid ul Azha was expected on June 29 and the non-payment of salary for the month of June would create difficulties for the employees and pensioners.

Giving a breakup of the expenses, he said that Rs 180 million would incur on payment of salaries for the months of June and July and Rs 30 million for payment of pensions for the two months.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity June July Government Million

Recent Stories

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

14 minutes ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

16 minutes ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions wo ..

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 20 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.