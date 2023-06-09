ICP seeks Rs 330mln funds for payment of salaries, pensions, expenses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) University has requested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Finance Department to release the outstanding financial assistance of Rs. 97 million for payment of salaries and pensions to the employees on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha besides the provision of an additional amount of Rs 233 million for smooth functioning of the university.

In a letter available with APP, the VC said that the provincial government had approved an amount of Rs 200 million as financial assistance to the ICP out of which 97 million were still pending to process.

He said that ICP had been facing a severe financial crisis for the last many years and the university would not be able to process salaries and pension for the month of June and July, besides paying other expenses including electricity bills, if the outstanding amount and the additional funds were not released.

The VC further emphasized that the Eid ul Azha was expected on June 29 and the non-payment of salary for the month of June would create difficulties for the employees and pensioners.

Giving a breakup of the expenses, he said that Rs 180 million would incur on payment of salaries for the months of June and July and Rs 30 million for payment of pensions for the two months.