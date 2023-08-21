ICPH for restoration of burnt churches, homes in Jaranwala incident

(@FahadShabbir)

JARANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony (ICPH) Chairman Allama Muhammad Ehsan Siddiqui on Sunday said the recent events of arson and desecration targeting Christian properties and places of worship had deeply saddened the entire nation.

Speaking at a press conference during the visit to Essa Nagri, Jaranwala, he reiterated that such actions were not permissible in islam, constitutionally, or under the law.

He highlighted that the Christian community's role in the creation and defence of Pakistan could not be ignored as the white stripe on the national flag represents the minorities' representation within the nation.

"The distressing scenes from Jaranwala have deeply concerned him, urging the government to take swift action against the perpetrators," he said urging the Punjab government to take immediate action by implementing stringent measures against those responsible.

He stressed protecting the local population, ensuring the restoration of burnt churches and homes, and punishing the culprits according to the law.

"As a Muslim and a Pakistani, I extend my apologies and condolences to the Christian community. These events bring national disgrace and tarnish Pakistan's image globally," Allama Muhammad Ehsan Siddiqui stated.

He expressed that the acts not only harm Pakistan's image but also put the harmony of society at risk. He underlined the importance of adhering to the rule of law, as the misuse of law by any individual could plunge society into chaos.

He expressed that the entire country shared in the sorrow of their minority brothers and strongly condemned the attacks on churches and termed the assaults on non-Muslim places of worship un-Islamic and illegal.

He urged all relevant institutions to ensure justice and reassured that the Pakistani government stood united with its citizens, promoting equality and harmony.