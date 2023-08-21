Open Menu

ICPH For Restoration Of Burnt Churches, Homes In Jaranwala Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ICPH for restoration of burnt churches, homes in Jaranwala incident

JARANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony (ICPH) Chairman Allama Muhammad Ehsan Siddiqui on Sunday said the recent events of arson and desecration targeting Christian properties and places of worship had deeply saddened the entire nation.

Speaking at a press conference during the visit to Essa Nagri, Jaranwala, he reiterated that such actions were not permissible in islam, constitutionally, or under the law.

He highlighted that the Christian community's role in the creation and defence of Pakistan could not be ignored as the white stripe on the national flag represents the minorities' representation within the nation.

"The distressing scenes from Jaranwala have deeply concerned him, urging the government to take swift action against the perpetrators," he said urging the Punjab government to take immediate action by implementing stringent measures against those responsible.

He stressed protecting the local population, ensuring the restoration of burnt churches and homes, and punishing the culprits according to the law.

"As a Muslim and a Pakistani, I extend my apologies and condolences to the Christian community. These events bring national disgrace and tarnish Pakistan's image globally," Allama Muhammad Ehsan Siddiqui stated.

He expressed that the acts not only harm Pakistan's image but also put the harmony of society at risk. He underlined the importance of adhering to the rule of law, as the misuse of law by any individual could plunge society into chaos.

He expressed that the entire country shared in the sorrow of their minority brothers and strongly condemned the attacks on churches and termed the assaults on non-Muslim places of worship un-Islamic and illegal.

He urged all relevant institutions to ensure justice and reassured that the Pakistani government stood united with its citizens, promoting equality and harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Minority Visit Jaranwala Sunday Muslim Christian All From Government

Recent Stories

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fo ..

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fostering innovation and knowled ..

2 hours ago
 Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

3 hours ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

4 hours ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

6 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

6 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

8 hours ago
Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

8 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

11 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan