Open Menu

ICP’s Safe City Technical Monitoring Team Carried Out Effective Operations In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ICP’s Safe City technical monitoring team carried out effective operations in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In response to the special directives of Islamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) was actively engaged in ensuring the protection of life and property of the citizens in Islamabad.

A public relations officer on Thursday said that, the Safe City technical monitoring team carried out effective monitoring and identified 18 wanted accused including 13 police offenders, 03 court absconders, and 02 highly wanted accused involved in police cases.

Moreover, the accused were found residing in private hotels within Islamabad’s premises, using bus terminals, residing as tenants, or entering Islamabad through any other means. Upon observing their movements, their profiles were included, and relevant police stations were informed, leading to their immediate arrests.

The ICCPO said that the establishment of the Safe City Command and Control Center aims not only to reduce the crime rate in the city but also to provide better facilities to the citizens.

The Safe City Command and Control Center, where suspicious activities are monitored, employs useful software such as E-Challan, effective traffic management, data analytics, facial recognition of criminals, automatic number plate readers (ANPR), and Hotel Eye to reduce the crime rate.

He further stated that Hotel Eye software keeps an eye on every individual residing in hotels, hostels, and shelter homes in the city. Islamabad Capital Police is continuously engaged in ensuring the protection of life and property of the citizens, he added.

"The citizens can report any suspicious individuals or activities to Islamabad Capital Police's helpline "Pucar-15" or through the “ICT-15" app.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Hotel Traffic Nasir Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

12 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

12 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

12 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

12 hours ago
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

12 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

12 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

12 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

12 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

13 hours ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan