UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Announces Art Competition Winners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

ICRC announces art competition winners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday announced the winners of the art competition.

Through the promotion of arts and local talent, the competition aimed to promote empathy and respect for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICRC received ninety entries for the competition. The first prize went to Muhammad Talal, second prize to Muhammad Umer Khan, and third prize to Zil-e-Fatima Naeem.

Each winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 100,000, Rs 80,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively. Apart from the top three winners, Noor Fatima, Hafsa Saleem and Rana Salman received special mentions on behalf of the judges and the ICRC, with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 for each.

Launched as part of the Healthcare in Danger (HCiD) initiative's Bharosa Karein campaign, the competition was centered around the themes of celebrating healthcare heroes, destigmatizing healthcare, and promoting kindness and inclusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This competition had two broad objectives first to raise awareness for the HCiD campaign through an artistic and creative approach and to celebrate healthcare workers and other frontline heroes by collaborating with local artists.

The competition was open to all Pakistani citizens above the age of 18, which was launched on November 3, 2020 and attracted artists from all across Pakistan.

To ensure accountability and quality of work, the ICRC formulated a panel of judges consisting of renowned local artists Ms. Mehrbano Khattak, Omar Gillani and Ms. Nadia Hussain to evaluate the submissions.

"Through this art competition, we hope to show our support to all our healthcare heroes and to acknowledge and celebrate the work they do for us every day," Ms. Nadia Hussain said.

She added the campaign aims to raise awareness on the preventive measures against COVID-19, address the stigma and misinformation associated with the pandemic, and celebrate the exceptional work of healthcare workers in Pakistan during this period. It is being carried out in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan's "We Care" campaign, she added.

Mirwais Khan, head of the HCID initiative in Pakistan, said "We must seek creative ways to engage with the public kindness for frontline workers. Art Beat was one such endeavor undertaken by the ICRC to address the gaps in awareness and empathy through a multi-pronged approach rooted in evidence."

Related Topics

Pakistan Nadia Hussain November 2020 All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

35 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

51 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

51 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

1 hour ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

1 hour ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.