ICRC announces art competition winners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday announced the winners of the art competition.

Through the promotion of arts and local talent, the competition aimed to promote empathy and respect for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICRC received ninety entries for the competition. The first prize went to Muhammad Talal, second prize to Muhammad Umer Khan, and third prize to Zil-e-Fatima Naeem.

Each winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 100,000, Rs 80,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively. Apart from the top three winners, Noor Fatima, Hafsa Saleem and Rana Salman received special mentions on behalf of the judges and the ICRC, with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 for each.

Launched as part of the Healthcare in Danger (HCiD) initiative's Bharosa Karein campaign, the competition was centered around the themes of celebrating healthcare heroes, destigmatizing healthcare, and promoting kindness and inclusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This competition had two broad objectives first to raise awareness for the HCiD campaign through an artistic and creative approach and to celebrate healthcare workers and other frontline heroes by collaborating with local artists.

The competition was open to all Pakistani citizens above the age of 18, which was launched on November 3, 2020 and attracted artists from all across Pakistan.

To ensure accountability and quality of work, the ICRC formulated a panel of judges consisting of renowned local artists Ms. Mehrbano Khattak, Omar Gillani and Ms. Nadia Hussain to evaluate the submissions.

"Through this art competition, we hope to show our support to all our healthcare heroes and to acknowledge and celebrate the work they do for us every day," Ms. Nadia Hussain said.

She added the campaign aims to raise awareness on the preventive measures against COVID-19, address the stigma and misinformation associated with the pandemic, and celebrate the exceptional work of healthcare workers in Pakistan during this period. It is being carried out in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan's "We Care" campaign, she added.

Mirwais Khan, head of the HCID initiative in Pakistan, said "We must seek creative ways to engage with the public kindness for frontline workers. Art Beat was one such endeavor undertaken by the ICRC to address the gaps in awareness and empathy through a multi-pronged approach rooted in evidence."