ICRC Conference On 1st Emergency Preparedness & Wounded Care Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) successfully concluded the 1st Emergency Preparedness & Wounded Care Conference in Peshawar.
The two-day Training event brought together 90 healthcare professionals, including doctors, paramedic staff, and first responders, who participated in specialized training focused on enhancing emergency preparedness and providing care for the wounded, said a press release on Friday.
The conference was aimed at equipping healthcare workers with the skills and knowledge necessary to respond more effectively during emergencies, particularly in areas affected by conflict and natural disasters.
During the closing ceremony, Nicolas Lambert, Head of Delegation for ICRC Pakistan said: “The 1st Emergency Preparedness & Wounded Care Conference is an important milestone in our collective efforts to strengthen the preparedness of healthcare systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Merged Districts. By gathering experts, practitioners, and stakeholders, we aim to advance collaboration and share best practices in emergency care. It is through such partnerships and knowledge exchange that we can better respond to the growing challenges posed by humanitarian crises.”
Currently the ICRC is supporting Emergency Departments of DHQ Bajaur, Parachinar, and Type D Hospital Jamrud. Recently THQ Sadda and DHQ Miran Shah were also supported with medical supplies. Additionally, the ICRC began supporting Primary healthcare at four BHUs in Khyber and Upper Kurram.
As of now, around 20,000 patients have been treated for various health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, and antenatal care.
In 2024, ICRC's supported Emergency Departments in Bajaur, Parachinar, and Jamrud handled 137,157 consultations, with 73% of cases being medical. Additionally, weapon-wound kits were distributed to treat casualties, and essential medical supplies were provided to hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the ceremony, Dr Khalil, the Chief of Health Sector Reforms Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his gratitude to the ICRC for its continuous support in strengthening the region's healthcare infrastructure.
He stated: “We thank ICRC for its invaluable support in enhancing the capacity of our health infrastructure and the skills of our healthcare staff. This partnership is crucial in ensuring that our healthcare system is better prepared to respond to the needs of vulnerable populations, especially in times of crisis.”
At the closing ceremony, participants emphasized the importance of such training programs in improving their ability to respond effectively during humanitarian crises. Many noted that these skills were vital for saving lives in high-risk situations, particularly in conflict-affected areas.
One participant stated: "The knowledge gained from this training will undoubtedly improve our ability to provide critical care during emergencies. It is crucial for us to be prepared and equipped to save lives in situations of humanitarian Crisis."
