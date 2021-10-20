ICRC delegation visits emergency services academy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A six-member delegation from International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) led by Ms Dragana Kojic,visited the Emergency Services academy here on Wednesday.

They met the Director General Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer and discussed about the mutual cooperation for capacity building of emergency services and volunteers to provide the basic right to emergency care to all without discrimination.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed the delegation about the Emergency Services reforms, which had been carried out in Punjab, KPK and Gilgit Baltistan. These reforms started in 2004 when the first professionally trained Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) was established in Lahore and gradually evolved into an integrated emergency services model for South Asia, he added.

The DG said that comprehensive emergency preparedness, response and prevention system established under the Punjab Emergency Service Act, 2006 responded to all day-to-day emergencies and disasters.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Dragana Kojic, Head of Delegation International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) acknowledged the services of Rescue-1122 and the longstanding partnership of ICRC with Rescue-1122 in the service of humanity.

She also reviewed the comprehensive and integrated model of emergency management system established in Pakistan. She hoped the joint efforts of ICRC and Rescue-1122 would enhance the professional capabilities of emergency personnel and rescue volunteers which would help in saving lives.

Earlier, they witnessed the practical professional skills of rescuers and also reviewed the ongoing training at Emergency Services Academy in different fields of emergency managementwhich included response to medical emergencies, firefighting, urban search and rescue,rescue from height and Hazmat Incident etc.