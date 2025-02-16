ICRC extends support to Paraplegic Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Country Manager, International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Ahmed Hassan Al-Musa visits Paraplegic Center on Sunday.

Ahmed Hassan Al-Musa, Country Manager of Physical Rehabilitation Program of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), along with his team, visited the Paraplegic Center here Sunday and agreed to extend financial and technical support to further improve the quality of life of people with physical disabilities.

The center’s Director of Rehabilitation Dr Amir Zeb and Senior Physical Therapist Dr Gohar Rehman were also present on the occasion. They reviewed various departments of center, rehabilitation status and challenges faced by inpatients.

Various aspects of making the cooperation between the two institutions more effective and providing modern and quality rehabilitation facilities to the disabled were discussed.

Al-Musa appreciated the efforts of the Paraplegic Center and assured all possible cooperation to further improve the quality of life with physical disabilities.

Chief Executive thanked ICRC for financial and technical support and expressed hope that both organizations would continue to work effectively for the rehabilitation of disabled people.