ICRC Extends Support To Paraplegic Center
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Country Manager, International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Ahmed Hassan Al-Musa visits Paraplegic Center on Sunday.
Ahmed Hassan Al-Musa, Country Manager of Physical Rehabilitation Program of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), along with his team, visited the Paraplegic Center here Sunday and agreed to extend financial and technical support to further improve the quality of life of people with physical disabilities.
The center’s Director of Rehabilitation Dr Amir Zeb and Senior Physical Therapist Dr Gohar Rehman were also present on the occasion. They reviewed various departments of center, rehabilitation status and challenges faced by inpatients.
Various aspects of making the cooperation between the two institutions more effective and providing modern and quality rehabilitation facilities to the disabled were discussed.
Al-Musa appreciated the efforts of the Paraplegic Center and assured all possible cooperation to further improve the quality of life with physical disabilities.
Chief Executive thanked ICRC for financial and technical support and expressed hope that both organizations would continue to work effectively for the rehabilitation of disabled people.
Recent Stories
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICRC extends support to Paraplegic Center6 minutes ago
-
Govt open to talks, but PTI founder known for U-turns: Rana Tanveer6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor attends International Hockey League match26 minutes ago
-
12 truckloads of encroached goods seized in anti-encroachment operations26 minutes ago
-
185 canal lining schemes completed costing Rs 82 billion in Sindh: Nasir Shah26 minutes ago
-
Sports Minister KP inaugurate Olive plantation drive in Buner26 minutes ago
-
11 in-charge investigations changed36 minutes ago
-
CM expresses satisfaction over use of super seeders in wheat cultivation36 minutes ago
-
CEO QESCO emphasizes for eliminating illegal connections36 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across most parts of the country on Monday36 minutes ago
-
Seminar on interfaith harmony stresses tolerance, mutual respect46 minutes ago
-
Taxila hailed as top destination for Buddhist tourists by Punjab Governor46 minutes ago