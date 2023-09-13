Open Menu

ICRC, Hilal Ahmar Conducts Workshop For Students At WUS

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Hilal Ahmar (Red Crescent), in collaboration with the Department of Journalism, conducted an informative training workshop for students at Women's University Swabi (WUS).

The workshop was aimed at equipping students of the Journalism, Management Science, urdu, Pak Studies, and Psychology departments with skills to create effective humanitarian content during times of crises and disasters.

The event featured distinguished speakers who shared their expertise and insights on the crucial role of media and communication during disasters.

Aezaz Ur Rehman, ICRC Communication Lead, emphasised the importance of accurate and timely communication in crisis situations to raise awareness and mobilise support Zeeshan Anwar, Communication and Media Manager at Hilal Ahmar, discussed the unique challenges and responsibilities of humanitarian organisations in disseminating vital information during disasters.

Fatama Shah, communication officer, further elaborated on the strategies and best practices for crafting compelling humanitarian content. She stressed the importance of empathy and ethical reporting in conveying the human impact of disasters.

Waseem Khattak, Head of Journalism at Women's University Swabi, highlighted the significance of equipping students with knowledge and skills to serve as responsible communicators during emergencies.

