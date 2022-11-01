ICRC holds public health regional conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Health Services Academy on Tuesday jointly organized 12th annual public health regional conference on safeguarding health care- time to act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Health Services academy on Tuesday jointly organized 12th annual public health regional conference on safeguarding health care- time to act.

The scientific session was facilitated by Health Care in Danger (HCiD)- an initiative of ICRC and a dedicated program aimed at combating violence against health care.

Addressing the conference, the speakers said that violence against doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, paramedics, and health centres could disrupt the health-care system when people needed it the most.

They urged to ensure quality healthcare relating to sexual and reproductive health (SRH). The importance of adoption of multi disciplinary approach towards increasing protection of health care was stressed upon by the health sector practitioners and experts in the session.

Head of HCiD Initiative, Dr. Mirwais Khan, said that this humanitarian issue had widespread and long-term effects, adding "We all need to address it together." He explained that the pillars of HCiD approach comprise strengthening evidence-base, morphing knowledge and evidence into practical interventions and advocacy tools and promoting awareness regarding respect and protection of health care.

Associate Professor, Health Service Academy (HSA), Dr. Samina Naeem Khalid said that threat to health care practically led to a halt in functions, jeopardizing the whole health system.

She stressed on the need of enhancing trust and respect for healthcare by bringing the effective role media and advocacy in use.

"The first basic step of change is to bring about behavioral change in masses through media," she added.

Project Manager, HCiD, Dr. Faryal Baddia enlightened the audience on findings of the reviews of provincial legal frameworks, overview of enactment of amendments and new provincial law for protection of health care and dissemination of legal provisions for protection of healthcare.

Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical College expressed his concerns regarding safeguarding health care and described potential threat to them especially in the situation of crisis in Pakistan.

He said that during crisis situations many people die only because they are prevented from receiving medical attention in time. Entire communities are cut off from vital services, such as maternity care, child care and vaccinations.

"Sometimes the disruption can be so severe that the entire system collapses. Its about time that we all join hands to address this issue of grave concern and ensure safety of health care."Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical College was the chief guest of the session, while Director Emergency Department, Lady Reading Hospital, Dr. Hamid Shehzad, Pro-VC Isra University, Prof. Dr. Umer Ali Khan, Associate Professor HSA, Dr. Juliet David, Associate Professor HSA, Dr. Samina Naeem Khalid, former ED, PSH Sindh, Head of HCiD Initiative Dr Mirwais Khan, and Project Manager, HCiD, Dr. Faryal Baddia spoke at the session.