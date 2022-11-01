UrduPoint.com

ICRC Holds Public Health Regional Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:58 PM

ICRC holds public health regional conference

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Health Services Academy on Tuesday jointly organized 12th annual public health regional conference on safeguarding health care- time to act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Health Services academy on Tuesday jointly organized 12th annual public health regional conference on safeguarding health care- time to act.

The scientific session was facilitated by Health Care in Danger (HCiD)- an initiative of ICRC and a dedicated program aimed at combating violence against health care.

Addressing the conference, the speakers said that violence against doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, paramedics, and health centres could disrupt the health-care system when people needed it the most.

They urged to ensure quality healthcare relating to sexual and reproductive health (SRH). The importance of adoption of multi disciplinary approach towards increasing protection of health care was stressed upon by the health sector practitioners and experts in the session.

Head of HCiD Initiative, Dr. Mirwais Khan, said that this humanitarian issue had widespread and long-term effects, adding "We all need to address it together." He explained that the pillars of HCiD approach comprise strengthening evidence-base, morphing knowledge and evidence into practical interventions and advocacy tools and promoting awareness regarding respect and protection of health care.

Associate Professor, Health Service Academy (HSA), Dr. Samina Naeem Khalid said that threat to health care practically led to a halt in functions, jeopardizing the whole health system.

She stressed on the need of enhancing trust and respect for healthcare by bringing the effective role media and advocacy in use.

"The first basic step of change is to bring about behavioral change in masses through media," she added.

Project Manager, HCiD, Dr. Faryal Baddia enlightened the audience on findings of the reviews of provincial legal frameworks, overview of enactment of amendments and new provincial law for protection of health care and dissemination of legal provisions for protection of healthcare.

Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical College expressed his concerns regarding safeguarding health care and described potential threat to them especially in the situation of crisis in Pakistan.

He said that during crisis situations many people die only because they are prevented from receiving medical attention in time. Entire communities are cut off from vital services, such as maternity care, child care and vaccinations.

"Sometimes the disruption can be so severe that the entire system collapses. Its about time that we all join hands to address this issue of grave concern and ensure safety of health care."Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical College was the chief guest of the session, while Director Emergency Department, Lady Reading Hospital, Dr. Hamid Shehzad, Pro-VC Isra University, Prof. Dr. Umer Ali Khan, Associate Professor HSA, Dr. Juliet David, Associate Professor HSA, Dr. Samina Naeem Khalid, former ED, PSH Sindh, Head of HCiD Initiative Dr Mirwais Khan, and Project Manager, HCiD, Dr. Faryal Baddia spoke at the session.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan David Reading Media All From

Recent Stories

SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested ..

SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested soon

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky over grain d ..

Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky over grain deal: FM

3 minutes ago
 27 beggars caught

27 beggars caught

3 minutes ago
 England roar back to beat New Zealand and revive W ..

England roar back to beat New Zealand and revive World Cup hopes

5 minutes ago
 KP Minister asks NADRA staff to address public com ..

KP Minister asks NADRA staff to address public complaints

5 minutes ago
 Health expert says consuming fish lowers health ri ..

Health expert says consuming fish lowers health risks

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.