ICRC, KMU hold meeting to address violence against healthcare workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Monday organized a meeting to address violence against healthcare workers in the province.

The meeting hosted by KMU faculty of Public Health and Social Sciences and was attended by senior representatives of KP Health Department, KMU, Provincial Health Services academy, Directorate of Health Services Merged Districts, Lady Reading Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Director General Health Services KP, Police Department, Rescue 1122, Rehman Medical Institute, North West General Hospital, Khyber Girls Medical College, Institute of Paramedical Sciences and Public Health Association.

The meeting constituted an executive committee to be chaired by Special Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jamil and co-chaired by Dean Public Health KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, whereas members of the said committee were included Dr. Zia from North West Institute, Alamgir Afridi from Media, members from Police and Rescue1122 departments to keep liaison with the working committee on different themes.

The participants highlighted the importance of strengthening the evidence base data collection on the reasons of violence against healthcare workers.

The working group discussed the importance of improving the capacity of healthcare workers on incident reporting, domestic legislations, pre-hospital services and hospital security.

Addressing the meeting, the Special Secretary Health KP Dr. Farooq Jamil appreciated the efforts taken by ICRC and KMU for highlighting important issue. He said that the government would provide support to such initiatives and a Bill "the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (prevention of violence and damage to property) Act has been drafted for addressing all aspects of violence against healthcare workers. He further added that the province take a lead role to become a model for the rest of the country in prevention of violence against healthcare workers.

The Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Arshad Javed shared his views on the importance of working group as a central body to formalize different thematic areas under the HCiD initiative of the ICRC. He said that such initiatives would improve prevention of violence against healthcare workers.