UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC, KMU Hold Meeting To Address Violence Against Healthcare Workers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:50 PM

ICRC, KMU hold meeting to address violence against healthcare workers

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Monday organized a meeting to address violence against healthcare workers in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Monday organized a meeting to address violence against healthcare workers in the province.

The meeting hosted by KMU faculty of Public Health and Social Sciences and was attended by senior representatives of KP Health Department, KMU, Provincial Health Services academy, Directorate of Health Services Merged Districts, Lady Reading Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Director General Health Services KP, Police Department, Rescue 1122, Rehman Medical Institute, North West General Hospital, Khyber Girls Medical College, Institute of Paramedical Sciences and Public Health Association.

The meeting constituted an executive committee to be chaired by Special Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jamil and co-chaired by Dean Public Health KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, whereas members of the said committee were included Dr. Zia from North West Institute, Alamgir Afridi from Media, members from Police and Rescue1122 departments to keep liaison with the working committee on different themes.

The participants highlighted the importance of strengthening the evidence base data collection on the reasons of violence against healthcare workers.

The working group discussed the importance of improving the capacity of healthcare workers on incident reporting, domestic legislations, pre-hospital services and hospital security.

Addressing the meeting, the Special Secretary Health KP Dr. Farooq Jamil appreciated the efforts taken by ICRC and KMU for highlighting important issue. He said that the government would provide support to such initiatives and a Bill "the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (prevention of violence and damage to property) Act has been drafted for addressing all aspects of violence against healthcare workers. He further added that the province take a lead role to become a model for the rest of the country in prevention of violence against healthcare workers.

The Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Arshad Javed shared his views on the importance of working group as a central body to formalize different thematic areas under the HCiD initiative of the ICRC. He said that such initiatives would improve prevention of violence against healthcare workers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Reading Lead Alamgir Rescue 1122 Khyber Medical University Afridi Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Putin to Travel by Train Across Crimean Bridge on ..

5 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Mithi

5 minutes ago

United Arab Emirates (UAE) uses chat app to spy on ..

8 minutes ago

PFC to train female woodworkers, furniture designe ..

5 minutes ago

The Government of Japan and the Government of Paki ..

20 minutes ago

CTD arrests several suspected persons involved in ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.