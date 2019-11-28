ICRC launches Photo Exhibition at Islamia College, Peshawar

To commemorate the strong partnership with Pakistan, The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) organized a photo exhibition titled "Humanity Clicks" at Islamia College, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :To commemorate the strong partnership with Pakistan , The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) organized a photo exhibition titled "Humanity Clicks" at Islamia College, Peshawar

The photographs displayed the journey of the ICRC in Pakistan in the fields of emergency healthcare, physical rehabilitation, promotion of the law, restoring family links, partnership with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the ICRC response during the disasters and crises.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Noshad Ahmad, the Vice Chancellor Islamia College said that, "This exhibition represents the strong association of the ICRC with Pakistan, during times of disasters and crises, and the continued partnership that promotes the respect for humanitarian values.

Organizing such events at this institute is an opportunity for the students and people in Peshawar to know about the added value of the humanitarian work being done by the ICRC.

"Addressing the occasion, the Head of Sub Delegation of the ICRC in Peshawar Patrick Huser said, "The photos presented at this exhibition are the memories of a remarkable past of the ICRC in Pakistan and it continues to build our motivation and strength. We look forward to further strengthening the legacy of our humanitarian services in this part of the world."The photographs on display showcase the ICRC`s journey in Pakistan from providing direct relief and rescue to creating long-lasting changes through transfer of knowledge and building meaningful local partnerships for a sustainable humanitarian action. The exhibition will be on display till 29th November, 2019.