ICRC, Minister discuss orientation sessions for Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Wednesday met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and discussed the arrangements of orientation sessions on International Humanitarian Law for the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and members of standing committee on Human Rights.

The delegation was led by Patrick Huser (Head of the Sub Delegation, ICRC Peshawar).

On this occasion, the minister said that provincial government is trying to ensure implementation of laws of human rights in vulnerable sections of the society.

Minister Law, while appreciating the struggle of ICRC, assured coordination of Provincial Government with the organization in such initiatives.

He further added that arranging such kind of trainings orientation session for members of Provincial Assembly will increase their capacity building, especially of newly elected members from tribal districts.

The minister expressed willing, to start the training session from the coming September of this year. Sultan Muhammad Khan further stated that final decision would be taken after consultation with members of steering committee.

Patrick Huser thanked the Minister Law for extending cooperation to ICRC in training session by the provincial government and appreciated the steps taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for human rights.