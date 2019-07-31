UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC, Minister Discuss Orientation Sessions For Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:58 PM

ICRC, Minister discuss orientation sessions for Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members

A delegation of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Wednesday met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and discussed the arrangements of orientation sessions on International Humanitarian Law for the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and members of standing committee on Human Rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Wednesday met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and discussed the arrangements of orientation sessions on International Humanitarian Law for the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and members of standing committee on Human Rights.

The delegation was led by Patrick Huser (Head of the Sub Delegation, ICRC Peshawar).

On this occasion, the minister said that provincial government is trying to ensure implementation of laws of human rights in vulnerable sections of the society.

Minister Law, while appreciating the struggle of ICRC, assured coordination of Provincial Government with the organization in such initiatives.

He further added that arranging such kind of trainings orientation session for members of Provincial Assembly will increase their capacity building, especially of newly elected members from tribal districts.

The minister expressed willing, to start the training session from the coming September of this year. Sultan Muhammad Khan further stated that final decision would be taken after consultation with members of steering committee.

Patrick Huser thanked the Minister Law for extending cooperation to ICRC in training session by the provincial government and appreciated the steps taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for human rights.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly September From Government

Recent Stories

Founding AJK President Sardar Ibrahim Khan rememb ..

8 seconds ago

CEOs of Discos asked to remain in HQs during rain ..

10 seconds ago

Austria to provide 2.5 mln Euros worth of aid to M ..

12 seconds ago

Relatives allowed to meet prisoners on Aug.12 to g ..

13 seconds ago

Three-year-old in China survives six-storey fall

13 minutes ago

Minister urges people to purchase locally manufact ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.