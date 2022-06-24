(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has offered its support to the government of Pakistan to facilitate in the capacity building of Federal health institutions for improving the health system of the country.

The support was offered by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan during a meeting with Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday to discuss collaboration on healthcare.

The delegation also offered support to strengthen federal and provincial laws for the protection of healthcare, and to improve the provision of physical rehabilitation services across the country.

Both sides also decided to further pursue a strengthened partnership and joint activities for improving the health indicators in the country with a special focus on persons with disabilities.

The representatives of the ICRC apprised the minister about the ICRC's humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, with a focus on its physical rehabilitation program as well as the need for increased protection of healthcare.

Qadir Patel appreciated the humanitarian support provided by the ICRC over the years and reiterated the government's commitment to provide universal health coverage to everyone in Pakistan.

He emphasized the need to do more to facilitate persons with disabilities, encourage their social inclusion, and enable a safer working environment for healthcare workers in the country.

The minister assured the ICRC's delegation of the support of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination for its humanitarian activities.

The delegation informed the minister that the ICRC works with health authorities and local partners in Pakistan to bolster the country's healthcare sector through a range of initiatives including strengthening of the continuum of care, provision of physical rehabilitation services and facilitating community first medical aid trainings.

Under its HCID initiative, the ICRC is working to address the issue of violence against healthcare workers and facilities by promoting evidence-based initiatives in collaboration with government health departments, leading universities and public hospitals.

The ICRC delegation Included Jamal Khan, Deputy Head of Delegation, Dr Mirwais Khan, Head of the Healthcare in Danger (HCID) Initiative, and Imad Aldibee, Program Manager for the ICRC's Physical Rehabilitation program in Pakistan.

The delegation was accompanied by Former Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Dr. Seemin Jamali.