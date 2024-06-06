Open Menu

ICRC Organizes Art Competition At Peshawar Varsity

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:51 PM

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organized "Art Competition", keeping the Humanity Alive" for students of University of Peshawar's Arts and Design Department

The aim of the competition was to provide a platform for students to express their thoughts and imagination through their Art Work, and highlighting the impact of conflict and other violence on human lives, voices and climate change.

The aim of the competition was to provide a platform for students to express their thoughts and imagination through their Art Work, and highlighting the impact of conflict and other violence on human lives, voices and climate change.

On the Occasion, Edithe Joseph, the Head of the ICRC Peshawar Sub-Delegation Office, attended the event and said "Art carries the unique ability to transcend border, translate human emotions and communicate powerful messages about human conditions through language of expression and creativity.

She said the competition aims to raise awareness about humanitarian issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reflect on the lived and observed experiences of the people in the region.

She said that ICRC is an impartial, neutral, and independent organization whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to provide them with assistance.

Through art, the ICRC aims to raise awareness about humanitarian issues, by engaging diverse audiences through powerful visual expressions, encouraging empathy, and developing a deeper understanding of the impact of conflict and crises.

ICRC also provides a platform for artists to reflect on human rights and dignity, encouraging innovative perspectives and broader discussions, she said.

Dr. Imrana Seemi, Chairperson of the Fine Arts Department, University of Peshawar, thanked the ICRC for organizing the competition, saying that such events are essential for nurturing the talent of students, who will shape the future of society through their work.

The winners of the competition were awarded trophies, cash prizes, and certificates.

