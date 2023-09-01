Open Menu

ICRC, PRC-KP Launch Awareness Campaign On Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PRC-KP) and the International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC) jointly launched a major awareness campaign on climate change in the province.

The purpose of this campaign is to educate the masses regarding the impacts and precautions of climate change in KP.

As part of the campaign, Global Climate Week was organized initially in Kumrat valley of Dir district wherein the experiment of seed bombing was tested for the first time in Pakistan to plant trees in hilly areas, said the spokesperson of Red Crescent KP.

During the activities, the local people were educated about the preparation of kitchen gardens at home and the teams of PRC-KP prepared several free kitchen gardens for them.

The spokesman said that the local teams of PRC-KP were always ready to provide basic medical care to save human lives during natural disasters due to climate change.

