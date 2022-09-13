ICRC regional Director visits KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Regional Director International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Patricia Escalone Guiote on Tuesday visited Khyber Medical University (KMU) here and praised the performance of the institution.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Zia ul Haq welcomed her and gave a detailed briefing about various departments of the University, while on this occasion Jamal Khan, Head of Delegation of ICRC Pakistan, Head of Sub-Delegation Peshawar.

Jihad Nabhan, Deputy Head of Sub-Delegation Peshawar Zaratash Qaiser Khan, Head of Health Care in Danger Initiative Pakistan Dr. Mirwais Khan and heads of various institutions of KMU were also present at the occasion.

Patricia Escalone praised the performance of KMU and especially the quality of programs here from BS to PhD level in various fields and said that the progress that KMU has made in a short period of time is an example to follow for other institutions.

She said that she was extremely happy to know that KMU-PHRL has not only provided excellent services during the Corona pandemic but now more than forty other diseases are also being diagnosed here.

He said that the role played by KMU in collaboration with ICRC in the completion of the Health Care in Danger project is expected to bring encouraging results regarding the protection of health care service providers in society.

She said that it will be a great success for all of us in the near future. Patricia Escalone also planted a sapling at KMU at the end and expressed special thanks to KMU for its excellent hosting and partnership in various projects.

Earlier, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq told the ICRC delegates that the students are benefiting extensively from the skill lab that has been set up in KMU-INS with the support of ICRC. He said that KMU, being the sole medical university in the province, is providing exemplary services in the fields of education and research as well as diagnosis and service delivery to ailing humanity.

He said that more than 1.8 million corona tests have been done in PHRL so far and it is being expanded further.

He said that now the process of diagnosing about forty other diseases has also started in PHRL, while a mobile lab is also going to be started here soon.

He assured the regional director of ICRC that KMU will continue to cooperate with ICRC and it is expected that the bilateral relations between these two organizations will be more stable in the future.