ICRC, Rehab Initiative Host Diplomatic Spouses' Tour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Rehab Initiative (RI) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hosted a special tour for spouses of representatives from various diplomatic missions in Pakistan, including Belgium, Japan, Denmark, Thailand, and Jordan at the Rehab Initiative headquarters here on Thursday

The event aimed to showcase the collaborative efforts between the ICRC and Rehab Initiative in upgrading the quality of physical rehabilitation services in Pakistan. Participants had the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of these initiatives for persons with disabilities and the broader community, a news release said.

For over four decades, the ICRC's Physical Rehabilitation Programme (PRP) has been at the forefront of supporting and empowering people with disabilities in Pakistan.

With a mission to facilitate mobility and active participation in society, the PRP has positively impacted the lives of over 154,665 individuals in the past decade alone.

Ahmad AL-MOSA, manager of the ICRC's PRP programme in Pakistan, reflected on the journey of the physical rehabilitation programme, stating, "Our partnership with organizations such as Rehab Initiative has made a big difference in improving access to great rehab services for people with disabilities, facilitating their integration into society .

Rehab Initiative, established in 2016 with support from the ICRC, plays a crucial role in enhancing the supply of quality rehabilitation products in Pakistan.

Dr Bakht Sarwar; the chairman of board of Director of Rehab Initiative expressed satisfaction with the event, stating, "We are honoured to have welcomed the spouses of diplomatic representatives to Rehab Initiative. Our partnership with the ICRC has enabled us to make significant strides in promoting disability inclusion and self-sufficiency."

The tour offered participants valuable insights into the various services and initiatives offered by Rehab Initiative, including training programs and local production initiatives. It also provided an opportunity for diplomatic spouses to engage with individuals benefiting from these services, gaining a deeper understanding of the challenges and successes in the field of physical rehabilitation.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, one of the visiting spouses commented, "I was truly inspired by the dedication and commitment of the ICRC and Rehab Initiative towards empowering persons with disabilities. This tour was an eye-opening experience, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in creating a more inclusive society."

More Stories From Pakistan