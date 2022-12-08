ICRC, Theater Wallay to present stage play on issues faced by PWDs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The International Committee of Red Cross and 'Theater Wallay' have joined hands to use stage drama 'Majboor Hum Ko Mat Kaho' written by Safeer Ullah Khan to raise awareness about issues faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Talking to APP on Thursday, writer and director of the play, Safeer Ullah Khan said that his play narrates the story of a journalist who is careless about persons with disabilities but during an essential assignment he gets a transformation of the mind. "The journalist learns about various issues of PWDs and the ways using which he could extend help", he added.

He said the play does not only highlights the issues but also provides leads toward possible solutions. "Audience carry the message of the play and learn the ways to help PWDs", he said and informed that five performances had already been organized among which three were held in Islamabad and two performances were organized in Peshawar.

He said that the audience encouraged the team to do more performances of the play and various requests have been received from various institutions including Khyber Medical University, Islamia College University, NGOs from Peshawar, and Fatima Jinnah Women's University Rawalpindi.

Sharing past experience, Safeer said that every performance was followed by an interaction with the audience and many people acknowledged that the play changed their opinion about disability. He said the play was received really well and the audience remained glued till the very end of the play.

He said the audience of the play 'Majboor Hum Ko Mat Kaho' include people from various walks of life including students, teaching staff of various universities, persons with disabilities, and policymakers.

He said Theatre Wallay is open to more performances of the same play, and developing plays on other social issues.

\395