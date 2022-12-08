UrduPoint.com

ICRC, Theater Wallay To Present Stage Play On Issues Faced By PWDs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ICRC, Theater Wallay to present stage play on issues faced by PWDs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The International Committee of Red Cross and 'Theater Wallay' have joined hands to use stage drama 'Majboor Hum Ko Mat Kaho' written by Safeer Ullah Khan to raise awareness about issues faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Talking to APP on Thursday, writer and director of the play, Safeer Ullah Khan said that his play narrates the story of a journalist who is careless about persons with disabilities but during an essential assignment he gets a transformation of the mind. "The journalist learns about various issues of PWDs and the ways using which he could extend help", he added.

He said the play does not only highlights the issues but also provides leads toward possible solutions. "Audience carry the message of the play and learn the ways to help PWDs", he said and informed that five performances had already been organized among which three were held in Islamabad and two performances were organized in Peshawar.

He said that the audience encouraged the team to do more performances of the play and various requests have been received from various institutions including Khyber Medical University, Islamia College University, NGOs from Peshawar, and Fatima Jinnah Women's University Rawalpindi.

Sharing past experience, Safeer said that every performance was followed by an interaction with the audience and many people acknowledged that the play changed their opinion about disability. He said the play was received really well and the audience remained glued till the very end of the play.

He said the audience of the play 'Majboor Hum Ko Mat Kaho' include people from various walks of life including students, teaching staff of various universities, persons with disabilities, and policymakers.

He said Theatre Wallay is open to more performances of the same play, and developing plays on other social issues.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Fatima Jinnah Rawalpindi Same Women Khyber Medical University From

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

5 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.