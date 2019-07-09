UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC To Starts Awareness Campaign To Stop Violence In Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:55 PM

ICRC to starts awareness campaign to stop violence in hospitals

International Committee of Red Crescent (ICRC) would start awareness creating campaign across the country from July 22 to October 2019 to stop violence incidents in hospitals against doctors, patients and its attendance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :International Committee of Red Crescent (ICRC) would start awareness creating campaign across the country from July 22 to October 2019 to stop violence incidents in hospitals against doctors, patients and its attendance.

Deputy Head of Communication ICRC Rimsha Qureshi while briefing media here Tuesday about the campaign said that the ICRC's actions are aimed at protecting the lives, health and dignity of people affected by violence. She said that violence is not solution to resolve any issue.

She said that Health Care in Danger (HCiD) is a global project of the ICRC aimed at affording better protection to those who provide medical care, as well as their patients. She said that the ICRC has remained committed in supporting health system in the emergencies and protecting health care from violence in the country.

She said that special awareness campaign would be started via print, electronic media and social media to reduce violence incidents among hospitals staff and patients.

Dr Hamid Shahzad Incharge Emergency Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar said that the first reason of the violence in hospitals is lack of facilities and excess expectation from doctors and the other staff of the hospital.

He said that our hospitals were crowded as about five attendances living with a patient that caused violence. He said that a minor patient shift to big hospitals without referring by doctors.

Dr Mirwais Khan Head of Project Health Care in Danger Initiative, in his remarks said that 66 percent violence cases reported in Karachi and 51 percent in Peshawar were caused due to communication failure and lack of health care service. He urged for better awareness campaign and arranging of trainings for masses and doctors.

Senior Journalist Tariq Waheed said that media is playing vital role to highlight issues and the government should take action to resolve it. He said that media played the role of a bridge between the people and the government. The government must resolve the problems in hospitals and facilitate the patients and its attendance.

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar Social Media Reading July October 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Improved Security environment highly appreciated b ..

3 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits Cairo Biennale

11 minutes ago

Virgin Galactic seeks space tourism boost with mar ..

46 seconds ago

PTI focuses social sector ensuring genuine prosper ..

47 seconds ago

Europe's Largest Aquarium Evacuated Over Fire - Va ..

50 seconds ago

Any New Donbas Talks Formats Should Adhere to UNSC ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.