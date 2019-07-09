ICRC to starts awareness campaign to stop violence in hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :International Committee of Red Crescent (ICRC) would start awareness creating campaign across the country from July 22 to October 2019 to stop violence incidents in hospitals against doctors, patients and its attendance.

Deputy Head of Communication ICRC Rimsha Qureshi while briefing media here Tuesday about the campaign said that the ICRC's actions are aimed at protecting the lives, health and dignity of people affected by violence. She said that violence is not solution to resolve any issue.

She said that Health Care in Danger (HCiD) is a global project of the ICRC aimed at affording better protection to those who provide medical care, as well as their patients. She said that the ICRC has remained committed in supporting health system in the emergencies and protecting health care from violence in the country.

She said that special awareness campaign would be started via print, electronic media and social media to reduce violence incidents among hospitals staff and patients.

Dr Hamid Shahzad Incharge Emergency Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar said that the first reason of the violence in hospitals is lack of facilities and excess expectation from doctors and the other staff of the hospital.

He said that our hospitals were crowded as about five attendances living with a patient that caused violence. He said that a minor patient shift to big hospitals without referring by doctors.

Dr Mirwais Khan Head of Project Health Care in Danger Initiative, in his remarks said that 66 percent violence cases reported in Karachi and 51 percent in Peshawar were caused due to communication failure and lack of health care service. He urged for better awareness campaign and arranging of trainings for masses and doctors.

Senior Journalist Tariq Waheed said that media is playing vital role to highlight issues and the government should take action to resolve it. He said that media played the role of a bridge between the people and the government. The government must resolve the problems in hospitals and facilitate the patients and its attendance.