ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC) has organised a five-day workshop, which kicked off here on Wednesday, to impart technical knowledge of theatre and art of acting among volunteers of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The workshop would provide training on script writing, acting and lighting to 15 volunteers of PRCS, who were selected after the initial process of auditions, said Safeer Ullah Khan, acting coach of the workshop.

Highlighting the purpose of the workshop to APP, he said that the aspirants would themselves produce a theatre play with the theme "person with disabilities" after the completion of workshop.

"The purpose of the play is to highlight the challenges faced by person with disabilities. The play will be performed in Peshawar, Lahore, Mansehra and Islamabad in September", he added.

\395