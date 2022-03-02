UrduPoint.com

ICSTSI To Hold Business Expo From March 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ICSTSI to hold business expo from March 4

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI) will organize a business expo from March 4th here at Jinnah Convention Centre aiming at to provide opportunities to connect youth with commercial markets to promote investors, new entrepreneurs and small industries across the country.

The three day long exhibition culminated on March 6 would conduct countrywide entrepreneur competition for new start up to promote new business ideas and youth of Pakistan, ICSTSI Organizer told APP on Wednesday.

He said around 10 business ideas would be displayed at the expo short listed after conducting competition among the 60 aspirants. Some 500 participants presented their ideas online at Iqra University, Islamabad Campus.

"ICSTSI provides a platform to winning entrepreneurs to display their startups and business model at expo where they can interact with investors and industrialist to get assistance in future ventures", he apprised.

Divulging details of the expo, the organizer said special stalls of clothes, education, gemstone, information and technology, food, health care, medical services, motorbikes and services providers would be set up to encourage industry in Pakistan and stop brain drain from Islamabad and region.

"Business expo will be full of entertainment as a scintillating hologram show, car show and pets show will be arranged for visitors with the establishment of child play area", he expressed.

He said Pakistan has great potential of growth and resources in small industries, but the country lacked in platform where youth could display their ideas.

app/ usg395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Business Education Car Chamber March Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

3 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>