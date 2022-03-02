ICSTSI to hold business expo from March 4

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI) will organize a business expo from March 4th here at Jinnah Convention Centre aiming at to provide opportunities to connect youth with commercial markets to promote investors, new entrepreneurs and small industries across the country.

The three day long exhibition culminated on March 6 would conduct countrywide entrepreneur competition for new start up to promote new business ideas and youth of Pakistan, ICSTSI Organizer told APP on Wednesday.

He said around 10 business ideas would be displayed at the expo short listed after conducting competition among the 60 aspirants. Some 500 participants presented their ideas online at Iqra University, Islamabad Campus.

"ICSTSI provides a platform to winning entrepreneurs to display their startups and business model at expo where they can interact with investors and industrialist to get assistance in future ventures", he apprised.

Divulging details of the expo, the organizer said special stalls of clothes, education, gemstone, information and technology, food, health care, medical services, motorbikes and services providers would be set up to encourage industry in Pakistan and stop brain drain from Islamabad and region.

"Business expo will be full of entertainment as a scintillating hologram show, car show and pets show will be arranged for visitors with the establishment of child play area", he expressed.

He said Pakistan has great potential of growth and resources in small industries, but the country lacked in platform where youth could display their ideas.

