ICT, AAA Associates Launch Monsoon Plantation Drive Under PM's Clean Green Pakistan

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :AAA Associates, a leading group of companies launched 'Tree Plantation Drive' at the site near Simly Dam by planting 100,000 trees under the Prime Minister's call for awareness on tree plantation.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, Assistant Commissioner Aneel Saeed, Director General Environment Irfan Khan Niazi, and people from all walks of life attended the inaugural ceremony, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commission Islamabad Hamza Shafqat said "it is a good sign that Private corporate entities are supporting PM cause in turning Pakistan Green and environment friendly country".

According to Global Forest Watch, Pakistan has faced 0.99% decrease in tree cover since year 2000 to 2020.

Due to constant deforestation, Pakistan treads extremely low in tree per head i.e., five trees per person in Pakistan versus a global average of 422 trees per head.

An official of AAA Associates said the organization believed, "We need to restore the forest cover to eradicate pollution, fight carbon emissions, prevent flooding and overcome global warming. The campaign begins today, in order to align the efforts with the plantation drive throughout the country, and continues for an extended period of one and a half months with more to come." It is therefore time to add much needed greens to the needed concrete and foster an understanding of the ecological and economic value of plantation, he said.

