ICT Admin Action Against Alms-seekers; Arrest 27
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:12 PM
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memeon, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have launched an operation targeting alms-seekers across various areas of the Federal Capital and arrested 27 professional beggars
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memeon, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have launched an operation targeting alms-seekers across various areas of the Federal Capital and arrested 27 professional beggars.
According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the Assistant Commissioner raided at Jamia Masjid Rumi, F7/1 and Faisal Market and apprehended ten professional beggars.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar arrested six beggars, while the Assistant Commissioner Rural area detained eleven beggars from P.S. Lohibher, Sihala, and nearby areas.
The arrested beggars were taken to the police station. Meanwhile, minors found begging were sent to the Edhi Center for care and rehabilitation.
This operation was part of a daily crackdown supervised by the Assistant Commissioners, aimed at addressing the issue of begging in Islamabad, the spokesman added.
