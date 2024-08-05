ICT admin action against alms-seekers; arrest 22

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memeon, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been stepping up the efforts to address the issue of alms-seeking across various areas of the Federal Capital and arrested 22 professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memeon, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been stepping up the efforts to address the issue of alms-seeking across various areas of the Federal Capital and arrested 22 professional beggars.

In a recent operation, the Assistant Commissioner for the City arrested 12 beggars from PS Kohsar, F-7, and nearby areas.

The professional beggars were taken to the police station, while minors were sent to the Edhi Center, said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Rural also arrested 10 professional beggars in the Sihala area. These were handed over to the concerned police station.

The spokesman added that these operations were part of a daily crackdown supervised by the Assistant Commissioners, aimed at addressing the issue of begging in Islamabad.