Open Menu

ICT Admin Action Against Alms-seekers; Arrest 22

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 06:42 PM

ICT admin action against alms-seekers; arrest 22

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memeon, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been stepping up the efforts to address the issue of alms-seeking across various areas of the Federal Capital and arrested 22 professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memeon, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been stepping up the efforts to address the issue of alms-seeking across various areas of the Federal Capital and arrested 22 professional beggars.

In a recent operation, the Assistant Commissioner for the City arrested 12 beggars from PS Kohsar, F-7, and nearby areas.

The professional beggars were taken to the police station, while minors were sent to the Edhi Center, said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Rural also arrested 10 professional beggars in the Sihala area. These were handed over to the concerned police station.

The spokesman added that these operations were part of a daily crackdown supervised by the Assistant Commissioners, aimed at addressing the issue of begging in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station From

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan