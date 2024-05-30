ICT Admin Actions Against Professional Beggars; Arrests 17
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Magistrates accompanied by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration teams have launched operations across the city to address the issue of alms-seeking and arrested 17 professional beggars.
According to the Spokesman of ICT administration, a significant sweep was carried out by the Assistant Commissioner of Pothohar, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals involved in begging activities.
The arrested persons were included seven women, seven children, and three men, apprehended from Centaurus, Faisal Masjid, and nearby locations.
Those detained have been handed over to the police, while the minors among them have been placed under the care of the Edhi Center.
This operation was part of an ongoing daily effort supervised by Assistant Commissioners to tackle the persistent problem of professional begging in Islamabad, the spokesman added.
