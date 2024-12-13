ICT admin all set for major digital overhaul: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is set to undergo a major digital transformation, with key reforms entering into final stages.

This was stated during a meeting on digital policy, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said an ICT administration spokesperson.

In the meeting, key decisions were made to implement a digital policy aimed at modernizing administrative processes and public services.

The meeting was briefed on digital system for payment of fines and decision was made to digitize the payment system, which aims to provide a transparent method for processing transactions, including fines.

The office affairs of the district administration will also be shifted to a digital framework, with the introduction of a record management system.

It was decided in the meeting that a record management system would also be established under an automated system.

One of the key highlights of the new digital policy is the decision to make land records available online.

This move is expected to make the process of checking and updating land records quicker and more accessible, benefiting both residents and administrative staff.

Speaking at the meeting, DC Irfan Memon said that these digital reforms are designed to enhance transparency in district administration and ensure smoother operations. Administrative affairs will be completed on time with an automated system, he added.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Saddar and IT experts.

