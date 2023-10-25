ICT Admin and Traffic Police jointly crack down on violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat), Aneel Saeed in collaboration with Traffic Police, launched an operation targeting commodities price violators and vehicle fare dodgers within the Secretariat subdivision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat), Aneel Saeed in collaboration with Traffic Police, launched an operation targeting commodities price violators and vehicle fare dodgers within the Secretariat subdivision.

This joint effort, which took place on Wednesday, witnessed a thorough inspection of both intra-city and inter-city vehicles, as well as marketplaces.

The team diligently verified the revised and reduced fares of public transport vehicles and sternly dealt with any violations of government-mandated rates.

Furthermore, they carried out stringent price checks in various areas of the subdivision, imposing fines on those caught using polythene bags without the required authorization.

In a stern warning, the Assistant Commissioner made it clear that severe consequences awaited anyone found in breach of the prescribed fare regulations.