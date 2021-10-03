ICT admin anti-Covid vacination drive in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory's (ICT) health department has stepped up efforts to innocolate residents against coronavirus pandemic.

The health teams were encouraging the Federal capital dwellers to get vaccinated at earliest, said an official of the department.

Talking to APP, he said several teams were formed to inspect schools, shopping malls, restaurants, markets, parks and guest houses to ensure compliance of COVID-19 vaccination.

Staff and teachers of approximately all the schools in ICT had been vaccinated against the virus, he added.

Similarly, he said the civil administration was enforcing National Command and Operation Centre guidelines in letter and spirit across the city, encouraging people to vaccinate themselves.